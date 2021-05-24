Jury selection begins in trial for Cleveland police officer accused of shoplifting from Walmart

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jury selection began Monday morning in the trial fo a Cleveland police officer accused of scanning some, but not all, of her items at the self check-out register at the Walmart Supercenter in North Olmsted.
Tashalee Norris is charged with robbery and aggravated theft.
North Olmsted police said this happened on Feb. 27, 2019 and on March 17, 2019.
According to North Olmsted police, Norris was wearing a Cleveland Police Department sweatshirt over her Cleveland police uniform with her police firearm during the March 17, 2019 incident.
Surveillance video showed Norris attempting to leave the store, being stopped by store security and being escorted back to the register.
Norris remains out on a $5,000 bond and is currently suspended without pay.
Cleveland police said Norris was hired in September 2016 and was most recently assigned to the Fourth District on Basic Patrol.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.