Tiki Barge collides with the Nautica Queen in the Flats

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person suffered minor injuries after the captain of the Tiki Barge collided with the Nautica Queen around 3:40 Saturday afternoon on the Cuyahoga River in the Flats.
According to Coast Guard officials, the Nautica Queen was moored at the time of the accident.
The Coast Guard said neither boat had any hull damage, but the Tiki Bage had some minor cosmetic damage.
Coast Guard officials added the accident remains under investigation, but alcohol testing for the crew of the Tiki Barge all came back negative.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.