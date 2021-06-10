2 Strong 4 Bullies
University Hospitals suspends employee after being charged with rape inside medical center

By Michelle Nicks (WOIO)
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An employee of University Hospitals’ main campus is charged with rape and kidnapping.

Police said 54-year-old Desmond Robinson of Cleveland took the victim into a room at the hospital, locked the door, and attempted to rape the victim.

Robinson is in the Cuyahoga County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

A high bond was requested by Cleveland Police Detectives as the suspect made his first appearance in Cleveland Municipal Court on Wednesday morning.

Robinson, an employee of University Hospitals, is charged with two first-degree felonies of rape and kidnapping. The crimes allegedly happened on Sunday in a room at the hospital.

Robinson is accused of taking the victim into a room, locking the door, and then allegedly attempted to force the person to have sex with him.

Robinson is accused of taking the victim into a room, locking the door, allegedly laying on top of the victim, and attempting to force the person to have sex.

In a statement to 19 News, a University Hospitals’ spokesman said:

“The University Hospitals Police Department is working with Cleveland Police regarding the incident which was reported on Sunday (June 6) at UH Cleveland Medical Center. The alleged suspect is a UH employee who has been suspended pending an investigation. We have no further comment at this time.”

What’s still unclear is what position Robinson held with the hospital.

