University Hospitals suspends employee after being charged with rape inside medical center

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An employee of University Hospitals’ main campus is charged with rape and kidnapping.

Robinson is in the Cuyahoga County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

A high bond was requested by Cleveland Police Detectives as the suspect made his first appearance in Cleveland Municipal Court on Wednesday morning.

Robinson, an employee of University Hospitals, is charged with two first-degree felonies of rape and kidnapping. The crimes allegedly happened on Sunday in a room at the hospital.

Robinson is accused of taking the victim into a room, locking the door, allegedly laying on top of the victim, and attempting to force the person to have sex.

In a statement to 19 News, a University Hospitals’ spokesman said:

“The University Hospitals Police Department is working with Cleveland Police regarding the incident which was reported on Sunday (June 6) at UH Cleveland Medical Center. The alleged suspect is a UH employee who has been suspended pending an investigation. We have no further comment at this time.”

What’s still unclear is what position Robinson held with the hospital.

