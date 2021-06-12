2 Strong 4 Bullies
Live entertainment returns to Downtown Cleveland

By Kelly Kennedy
Updated: 5 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s been 15 months since the cast and crew have performed live on stage at Playhouse Square, but on Friday night, the show finally went on.

“We’ve been doing this for 10 years so this is super special,” said Amy Scanlan.

“It’s good to get back into the theater and this is a great show tonight and we’re looking forward to the music and the dancing and maybe even a little beer inside,” John Scanlan said.

And also, for the first time in 15 months, Southwest General Hospital is COVID-free. Cindy Reitz is an ICU nurse there.

“I’ve been a season ticket holder for years,” Reitz said. “So devastated during 2020 that we didn’t get to go to the theater and like I said, I’ve been an ICU nurse 37 years and I really needed something to look forward to so when this became available in March I couldn’t wait to sign up. What a way to celebrate it with our tickets in Playhouse Square!”

The first performance of ‘The Choir of Man’ was held at the Mini Ohio Theater. It was one of the first Playhouse Square theaters to open 100 years ago following the last pandemic and the lucky spectators couldn’t have been more excited to be a part of the first opening night.

“To be back for the opening night for the very first show at Playhouse is an exciting venture,” said Joseph Petrak. “We miss our Playhouse family and we’re excited to see the guys perform for us tonight.”

Also on Friday night, fans were back in the stands at Progressive Field, this time with no masks and no restrictions, an opening day 2.0!

“Just real baseball being in the house, hot dogs, beers, having a good time with your buddies,” said one Indians fan.

“Just the excitement, it’s a great stadium when there is a lot of people around its very exciting, just the whole atmosphere,” another fan said.

