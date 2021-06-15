2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Gray Television, Inc. Advertising Non-Discrimination Certification

By Gray Media
Published: Feb. 14, 2020 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: Feb. 14, 2020 at 10:35 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Stations licensed to Gray Television do not discriminate in the sale of advertising time, and will accept no advertising which is placed with intent to discriminate on the basis of race or ethnicity.

The parties to an agreement for the sale of advertising time on a station licensed to Gray Television affirm that nothing in that agreement will discriminate in any way on the basis of race or ethnicity.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs
Erie County Sheriff said these kinds of crimes have become pretty routine at the waterpark in...
Wild brawl caught on camera at Kalahari Resorts in Sandusky
It took the coroner’s office days to identify Tiyanna Dept by her fingerprints. We found a...
Body wrapped in tarp and left under bridge in Ashtabula County identified as 28-year-old Cleveland woman