Cleveland man sentenced to life in prison for killing grandma, stabbing 3 other family members

Jalen Plummer (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
By Julia Bingel
Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 20-year-old Cleveland man pleaded guilty Tuesday morning to murdering his 62-year-old grandma and stabbing his 10-year-old sister, 12-year-old brother and 10-year-old cousin.

Jalen Plummer attacked his family members at their home on Chickasaw Avenue near East 179th Street on June 22, 2019.

All four victims were sleeping when Plummer stabbed them multiple times.

His young sister and cousin were able to escape and call 911 from a neighbor’s house.

Cleveland police found Plummer covered in blood and hiding in a shower.

Plummer’s grandma, Diane Madison, was pronounced dead at the scene.

She had been stabbed in the head, neck, shoulder and hand.

All three children survived their injuries,, but two of them needed emergency surgery that day.

Cleveland police said DNA evidence collected from three knives at the scene were a match for Plummer.

After Plummer pleaded guilty, Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Peter Corrigan sentenced him to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 30 years.

