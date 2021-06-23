Greater Cleveland Food Bank to distribute food Thursday at downtown municipal lot

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Greater Cleveland Food Bank will be hosting a drive-thru distribution on Thursday from 1 to 4 p.m., the agency announced in a tweet.

You must pre-register to receive food at http://WeFeedCLE.org. You can also call their help center at 216-738-2067 for more information.

You must be in a vehicle to receive food.

Sponsored by @Cargill, please join us at our drive-thru distribution this Thursday, June 24 from 1–4pm at the @CityofCleveland Muni Lot! Pre-registration is required at https://t.co/wm7SjD78WC. Need more info? Call our Help Center at 216.738.2067. #WeFeedCLE pic.twitter.com/dQr3iOI6KP — Greater Cleveland Food Bank (@CleFoodBank) June 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.