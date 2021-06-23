2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Greater Cleveland Food Bank to distribute food Thursday at downtown municipal lot

Greater Cleveland Food Bank to host drive-thru distribution in Muni Lot Thursday
Greater Cleveland Food Bank to host drive-thru distribution in Muni Lot Thursday(Greater Cleveland Food Bank)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Greater Cleveland Food Bank will be hosting a drive-thru distribution on Thursday from 1 to 4 p.m., the agency announced in a tweet.

You must pre-register to receive food at http://WeFeedCLE.org. You can also call their help center at 216-738-2067 for more information.

You must be in a vehicle to receive food.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs
Several area police departments responded Thursday night to Pinecrest Mall.
Pepper spray used to disperse crowd of up to 1,000 youths at Pinecrest in Orange Village, police say (video)

Latest News

Man found dead inside downtown Cleveland luxury apartment
25-year-old woman shot, killed in drive-by on Cleveland’s East Side
Fairview Park woman loses more than $6K on Amazon scam
Approved renderings for Garden of 11 Angels memorial
Commission approves design for memorial to honor 11 victims of Cleveland serial killer Anthony Sowell (photo gallery)