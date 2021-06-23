Teens help rehabilitate homes with summer project in Cleveland’s Buckeye-Woodland neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sixteen-year-old Chasity Maxwell is passionate about being involved in her community.

She is just one of the 15 teens from the Boys and Girls Club of Northeast Ohio that are rehabilitating four homes in the Buckeye-Woodland neighborhood.

“It taught me how to be confident because I’m a girl doing a man’s job,” she said.

The group is teaming with Habitat and Youth Opportunities Unlimited to make a change. It’s an opportunity for the students to give back and earn a little money over the summer.

Tory Coats has been coaching the students throughout this program.

“It’s important to give back just really showing the importance of how great our communities can be when we invest in the youth and our youth starts investing back in the community in which they live,” Coats added.

Habitat plans on giving a makeover to 12 homes in the area.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.