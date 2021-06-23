2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Teens help rehabilitate homes with summer project in Cleveland’s Buckeye-Woodland neighborhood

Boys and Girls Club
Boys and Girls Club(Syeda Abbas)
By Syeda Abbas
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sixteen-year-old Chasity Maxwell is passionate about being involved in her community.

She is just one of the 15 teens from the Boys and Girls Club of Northeast Ohio that are rehabilitating four homes in the Buckeye-Woodland neighborhood.

“It taught me how to be confident because I’m a girl doing a man’s job,” she said.

The group is teaming with Habitat and Youth Opportunities Unlimited to make a change. It’s an opportunity for the students to give back and earn a little money over the summer.

Tory Coats has been coaching the students throughout this program.

“It’s important to give back just really showing the importance of how great our communities can be when we invest in the youth and our youth starts investing back in the community in which they live,” Coats added.

Habitat plans on giving a makeover to 12 homes in the area.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs
Several area police departments responded Thursday night to Pinecrest Mall.
Pepper spray used to disperse crowd of up to 1,000 youths at Pinecrest in Orange Village, police say (video)

Latest News

Bright yellow fliers warn people in Cleveland that on-street parking enforcement resumes soon.
City of Cleveland to resume on-street parking enforcement July 6
The Cleveland Police Department getting new headquarters.
Cleveland police seek input for new headquarters
Greater Cleveland Food Bank to host drive-thru distribution in Muni Lot Thursday
Greater Cleveland Food Bank to distribute food Thursday at downtown municipal lot
Man found dead inside downtown Cleveland luxury apartment