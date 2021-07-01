Northeast Ohio’s first interactive museum opens in Mentor on July 1

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Northeast Ohio is home to many unique museums and attractions. Now, you can add the WonderCleveland museum to that list.

“It’s just purely designed for fun, that’s how we started thinking ‘what can we do to have the most fun’,” said Jason Percival, owner of WonderCleveland.

WonderCleveland is a 17,000 square feet interactive museum that’s located inside Great Lakes Mall.

Percival says he wanted to bring a unique experience to the place that he calls home.

“It was a no-brainer for me, it was always a dream,” said Percival. “I have to travel quite a bit for work and I found a lot of the environments we go to aren’t nearly as welcoming.”

WonderCleveland opens July 1st.

19 News was able to get a look at what everyone can expect when you visit the museum.

You can play in the Lego room, take a trip to space via virtual reality, and much more.

“People are looking for something new and fun to do, so hopefully this brings that to them,” Percival added.

Percival says a lot of people are excited about the museum’s opening.

The museum is for people of all ages.

