2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Northeast Ohio’s first interactive museum opens in Mentor on July 1

By Tiarra Braddock
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Northeast Ohio is home to many unique museums and attractions. Now, you can add the WonderCleveland museum to that list.

“It’s just purely designed for fun, that’s how we started thinking ‘what can we do to have the most fun’,” said Jason Percival, owner of WonderCleveland.

WonderCleveland is a 17,000 square feet interactive museum that’s located inside Great Lakes Mall.

Percival says he wanted to bring a unique experience to the place that he calls home.

“It was a no-brainer for me, it was always a dream,” said Percival. “I have to travel quite a bit for work and I found a lot of the environments we go to aren’t nearly as welcoming.”

WonderCleveland opens July 1st.

19 News was able to get a look at what everyone can expect when you visit the museum.

You can play in the Lego room, take a trip to space via virtual reality, and much more.

“People are looking for something new and fun to do, so hopefully this brings that to them,” Percival added.

Percival says a lot of people are excited about the museum’s opening.

The museum is for people of all ages.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs

Latest News

Cleveland police: 1 dead after pursuit, crash
Cleveland police: 1 dead after pursuit, crash
Northeast Ohio’s first interactive museum opens in Mentor on July 1
Northeast Ohio’s first interactive museum opens in Mentor on July 1
19 First Alert Forecast
Northeast Ohio weather: Risk of showers, storms today and tomorrow
A video of the Sheffield Lake police booking room shows a yellow raincoat that belongs to an...
Sheffield Lake Police Chief retires following investigation into racist incident