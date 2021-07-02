Tunnel to Towers Foundation pays off the mortgages for 2 fallen Ohio officers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tunnel to Towers Foundation recently paid off the mortgages for the families of Cleveland Police Officer Vu Nguyen and Bellefontaine Police Officer Craig Comstock.

Officer Nguyen died on July 6, 2018, several days after collapsing during a training exercise.

Officer Nguyen died on July 6, 2018. ((Source: Tunnel to Towers))

Officer Nguyen, a 20-year law enforcement veteran, left behind his wife Holli and two daughters.

Tunnel to Towers Foundation recently paid the mortgage for the family of Cleveland Police Officer Vu Nguyen. ((Source: Tunnel to Towers))

“My family and I would like to thank you from the bottom of our hearts. It is impossible to fully express in words what a blessing this is to me and my children. It feels like a huge weight was lifted... My children and I are blessed to see my husband’s sacrifice be remembered,” said Holli.

Officer Craig Comstock died on April 10, 2020.

Officer Comstock, a police officer for nearly 18 years, left behind his wife Michele and their two children.

Officer Craig Comstock died on April 10, 2020. ((Source: Tunnel to Towers))

“I am honored and so grateful for the blessing that you have given to my family. Our home is truly our sanctuary and has been a sense of comfort to me since losing my husband. This home was our dream home and after he passed, I was sure I would have to sell it to keep us afloat. Your great organization made it possible for us to keep our home. There are no words to describe how thankful I am,” said Michele.

Tunnel To Towers Foundation recently paid off the home for the family of Bellefontaine Officer Craig Comstock. ((Source: Tunnel to Towers))

Tunnel to Towers Foundation is dedicated to honoring the life of New York Firefighter Stephen Siller who died on Sept. 11, 2001.

The Foundation pays off the mortgages for the families of law enforcement officers and firefighters who are killed in the line of duty.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.