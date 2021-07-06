2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Former Cleveland Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer on leave after sexual assault claims, MLB says

Trevor Bauer (Source: AP Images)
Trevor Bauer (Source: AP Images)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WOIO) - The MLB announced on Friday that former Cleveland Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer was placed on a seven-day paid administrative leave as the league continues to investigate the sexual assault claims against him.

The MLB said placement on administrative leave is not a pronouncement of guilt, and Bauer did not appeal the decision.

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said the pitcher is not expected to immediately return to the team when the administrative leave ends on Friday, ESPN reported on Monday.

TMZ Sports reported a woman was granted a temporary domestic restraining order in Los Angeles against Bauer for an alleged assault.

The alleged victim’s attorney told TMZ Sports he expects criminal charges to be filed against the Cy Young winner.

Bauer’s attorney reportedly denies the allegations.

“Mr. Bauer had a brief and wholly consensual sexual relationship initiated by [the woman] beginning in April 2021,” Bauer’s attorney said in a statement shared by ESPN’s Jeff Passan on Twitter.

“Any allegations that the pair’s encounters were not 100% consensual are baseless, defamatory, and will be refuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Bauer’s attorney wrote.

Bauer currently plays for the Dodgers with a three-year $102 million contract signed in 2021 that makes him one of the highest-paid sports players per year.

He played for the Cleveland Indians from 2013 through the first half of 2019 before finishing the season with the Cincinnati Reds.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Several area police departments responded Thursday night to Pinecrest Mall.
Pepper spray used to disperse crowd of up to 1,000 youths at Pinecrest in Orange Village, police say (video)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex

Latest News

From left to right, Tampa Bay Rays' Mike Zunino, Yandy Diaz (2), Brandon Lowe and Ji-Man Choi...
Lowe hits slam, Rays rally with 2 in 9th to beat Indians 9-8
Tropical Storm Elsa.
Elsa forces MLB to adjust Indians-Rays series
Cleveland Indians' Josh Naylor (22) lies on the ground with a member from the Indians medical...
Indians outfielder Josh Naylor scheduled for surgery
Trevor Bauer (Source: AP Images)
Woman granted protection order against former Cleveland Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer, report says