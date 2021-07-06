Former Cleveland Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer on leave after sexual assault claims, MLB says

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WOIO) - The MLB announced on Friday that former Cleveland Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer was placed on a seven-day paid administrative leave as the league continues to investigate the sexual assault claims against him.

The MLB said placement on administrative leave is not a pronouncement of guilt, and Bauer did not appeal the decision.

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said the pitcher is not expected to immediately return to the team when the administrative leave ends on Friday, ESPN reported on Monday.

TMZ Sports reported a woman was granted a temporary domestic restraining order in Los Angeles against Bauer for an alleged assault.

The alleged victim’s attorney told TMZ Sports he expects criminal charges to be filed against the Cy Young winner.

Bauer’s attorney reportedly denies the allegations.

“Mr. Bauer had a brief and wholly consensual sexual relationship initiated by [the woman] beginning in April 2021,” Bauer’s attorney said in a statement shared by ESPN’s Jeff Passan on Twitter.

“Any allegations that the pair’s encounters were not 100% consensual are baseless, defamatory, and will be refuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Bauer’s attorney wrote.

Following a TMZ report that police in California are investigating Dodgers star Trevor Bauer for an assault on a woman, Bauer's attorney, Jon Fetterolf, released a statement in which he denied the allegations. ESPN has chosen not to name the woman even though her attorney did. pic.twitter.com/jdSbmNtQma — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 30, 2021

Bauer currently plays for the Dodgers with a three-year $102 million contract signed in 2021 that makes him one of the highest-paid sports players per year.

He played for the Cleveland Indians from 2013 through the first half of 2019 before finishing the season with the Cincinnati Reds.

