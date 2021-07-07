Man shot while sitting in Akron parking lot dies

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 24-year-old man died after he was shot in sitting in a vehicle in a parking lot, the Summit County Medical Examiner said.

Around 11 p.m. Tuesday, the man was sitting in his vehicle in the 500 block of Carroll Street when he was shot multiple times.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was taken to the hospital, where he died a little more than an hour later.

