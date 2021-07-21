With federal moratorium ending, United Way of Greater Cleveland provides free eviction resources

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Time is running out for those struggling to pay their rent and face eviction.

At the end of the month, thousands will be forced onto the streets.

United Way 211, Greater Cleveland’s call center, takes calls from people daily. People can call for just about anything.

Lately, the call center says they’ve been taking calls about housing and rental assistance just days before the eviction moratorium ends.

“They might be looking for assistance with resolving an issue with landlords such as needing to pay rent. They may be facing eviction,” said Suzanne Naftanel, a 211 navigation specialist.

United Way Greater Cleveland tells 19 News, the pandemic has caused more and more people to call about eviction help. That’s why they just created a new website.

“You can use to apply to for legal services and eviction cases. We also have links to community resources for rental assistance, utility assistance, access to mental health services, and other needed services,” said Julie Wisneski, the associate director of community investment with United Way of Greater Cleveland.

To apply for help: Go to the website, click apply online, then select where you live. Once you do that, you’ll be asked a series of questions. You’ll then be told to either begin the intake form or call 211. If you don’t know your income, you can still get services.

If you don’t have access to the website, you can call 211, and they will help you.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.