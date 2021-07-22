2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

32-year-old man dies after shooting on Cleveland’s East Side

32-year-old man dies after shooting on Cleveland’s East Side
32-year-old man dies after shooting on Cleveland’s East Side
By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 32-year-old man died Tuesday after a shooting on Cleveland’s East Side.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified Antwoine Thomas, of Lyndhurst, as the victim.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach, Cleveland police said.

The shooting happened near E. 105th Street and Adams Avenue, according to an email from police.

Thomas was pronounced deceased at University Hospitals.

Cleveland police are investigating the homicide, and said more information will be released as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County

Latest News

Christopher T. McAndrew
Man in custody after fatal hit-skip in Ashland County
A 39-year-old man was beaten to death Tuesday evening at a gas station on Cleveland’s East Side.
Official identifies victim of deadly beating on Cleveland’s East Side
Cleveland celebrates 225th birthday
Cleveland celebrates 225th birthday
Man with rifle threatens gas station worker in Lorain, police say
Man with rifle threatens gas station worker in Lorain, police say