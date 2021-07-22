32-year-old man dies after shooting on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 32-year-old man died Tuesday after a shooting on Cleveland’s East Side.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified Antwoine Thomas, of Lyndhurst, as the victim.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach, Cleveland police said.

The shooting happened near E. 105th Street and Adams Avenue, according to an email from police.

Thomas was pronounced deceased at University Hospitals.

Cleveland police are investigating the homicide, and said more information will be released as it becomes available.

