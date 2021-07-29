2 Strong 4 Bullies
State Route 2 reopens following earlier closure in Lake County due to downed electrical wires

Slow traffic on I-90
Slow traffic on I-90(Source: ODOT)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A stretch of State Route 2 near the I-90/Euclid spur has reopened in Lake County on Thursday as crews worked to remove downed wires from the highway.

Officials first reported the closure around 12:30 p.m., shortly after a brief and intense wave of rain and wind moved through the area.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said eastbound traffic was being diverted at the Lloyd Road exit while westbound travelers were being forced off at East 305th Street.

The Ohio Department of Transportation did not have an immediate estimate for how long the closure may last.

This story will be updated.

