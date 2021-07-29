State Route 2 reopens following earlier closure in Lake County due to downed electrical wires

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A stretch of State Route 2 near the I-90/Euclid spur has reopened in Lake County on Thursday as crews worked to remove downed wires from the highway.

Officials first reported the closure around 12:30 p.m., shortly after a brief and intense wave of rain and wind moved through the area.

TRAFFIC ALERT: SR 2 at Worden Rd. is CLOSED in both directions due to a crash. Please avoid the area. Check OHGO for updates. pic.twitter.com/DEDrFzZAf2 — ODOT Cleveland (@ODOT_Cleveland) July 29, 2021

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said eastbound traffic was being diverted at the Lloyd Road exit while westbound travelers were being forced off at East 305th Street.

The Ohio Department of Transportation did not have an immediate estimate for how long the closure may last.

The duration of this closure is unknown. Motorists should use I-90 as an alternate route as traffic is already significantly backed up in this area. — ODOT Cleveland (@ODOT_Cleveland) July 29, 2021

This story will be updated.

