2 injured in separate shootings at Akron bar; police seek to identify person of interest

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police say a man and woman were shot early Saturday morning in two separate incidents at the same bar.

The shootings happened at the Sky Lounge, located in the 400 block of E. South Street. Police called the bar a “troubled establishment” in a news release.

Police said shots were fired inside and outside the bar around the same time. It’s believed the victims were not the intended targets, Akron police said in the release.

The woman pictured below is considered a person of interest in the shooting that happened inside in the bar, according to the release. Detectives are seeking to identify her.

Separate shootings at Akron bar leave 2 injured; police seek to identify person of interest (Source: Akron Police Department)

Police said a 27-year-old woman was shot inside the bar, and a 27-year-old man was shot outside the bar.

Officers found the woman shot in the chest when they arrived around 3:16 a.m. Saturday. She is being treated at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital in critical condition, according to the release.

Just moments after officers got to the bar, police said the man walked into Summa Health Akron City Hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. A Good Samaritan took him to the hospital after the car he was traveling in crashed, according to the release.

Police are seeking information about the female person of interest and a second shooting suspect.

Contact the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip with tips. You can also call Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS, or text a tip at 274-637.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.