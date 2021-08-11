2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ballreich recalls BAR-B-Q chips due to potential Salmonella contamination

By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - Ballreich Snack Food Company is recalling certain potato chips due to potential contamination with Salmonella. The BAR-B-Q chips were sold in 1.5 oz, 2.75 oz, and 7 oz packages.

The chips were distributed to retail locations and convenience stores in Ohio, Michigan, and Indiana. The “Sell by Date” on the bag is:

  • 10/18/21
  • 10/25/21
  • 11/01/21

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this occurrence. If any consumers have concerns about illness in connection with this product, they should contact a physician immediately.

Consumers who have purchased the Ballreich’s BAR-B-Q, with any of the above sell by date(s), are urged to not consume the recalled product and to contact Ballreich Snack Food Company during the business hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday at 1-800-323-2447 or email at chips@ballreich.com or utilize the website at www.ballreich.com.

