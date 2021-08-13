Storm cleanup and wait for power will go on at least until Friday in Bay Village

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A day after a violent thunderstorm roared through the area, hundreds of Bay Village residents are still waiting for power to be restored and some will be waiting until 11:00 p.m. on Friday according to an e-mail sent to residents from Mayor Paul Koomar.

FirstEnergy must first clear trees and power lines to restore access to all roads in the community and then will begin the process of getting the power turned back on.

It’s an uncomfortable situation for many as temperatures soared into the upper 80s and low 90s.

Clean up on the streets will take a few days.

Brendan Coyne and his fiance, Shannon Cogan, were in the backyard of their Bruce Road cleaning up after a huge branch of a tree in their back yard broke off, and crashed into their garage, and pierced multiple holes in the roof of their home.

The garage will most likely have to be torn down.

“I was watching channel 19 and they were saying to get to the basement as quickly as possible,” Coyne said, “I looked out my window and the tree literally fell in front of my eyes, it’s pretty crazy, pretty bad as you can see but it could have been a lot worse.”

All over the city trees were down, streets were closed and traffic lights were out.

Just off of Wolf Road a 100-year-old Hickory tree came crashing down in Elliott Ash’s yard.

The tree was ripped out of the ground by the roots and in the process tore a fence out of the yard.

“I was standing on the side of the house when it happened, I was contemplating getting the generator out but then started hearing things creak,” Ash said, “I saw a couple of trees fall down across the way and then I turned and saw it fall.”

Generators, chain saw and wood chippers could be heard roaring through the streets, and that will be the case for the next few days.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.