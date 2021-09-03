2 Strong 4 Bullies
OSHP: Downed plane found submerged in water near Wadsworth airport

Wadsworth Municipal Airport
Wadsworth Municipal Airport(Source: Google Maps)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple fire departments and law enforcement agencies are investigating a plane crash in the Wadsworth area.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crashed plane was found completely submerged in a body of water near the Wadsworth Municipal Airport.

Wadsworth police said officers were dispatched just after 11 a.m. for reports of the “downed” plane.

Information on the pilot’s condition or potential injuries is not known at this time.

This is a developing story.

