University Hospitals doctor says Cleveland Browns Super Bowl will cure fan’s ills

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Monday through Friday, Dr. Anthony Muni isn’t afraid of blood. And that’s good, because come Sunday, he bleeds brown and orange.

As Dr. Muni walks the hallways at University Hospitals, his mind races with questions:

Can we achieve herd immunity via vaccination?

When will the booster shot be available and who effective they will be?

Do we need to cut our kicker?

Dr. Muni graduated from Holy Name High School, then Ohio University for his undergraduate degree and Ohio State for medical school. He’s been a Browns fan that whole time, seeing the ups and downs.

“Growing up in Cleveland, I’ve been a fan since the Bernie Kosar days,” Dr. Muni said while working at UH Ahuja Medical Center. “And then there were obviously some dry days there.”

He’s also a testament that Browns fanatics come in all shapes, sizes, and ages. Some wear dawg masks, some scrubs. And, in Dr. Muni’s case, both.

“When I graduated college in 2000, we ended up getting season tickets in the Dawg Pound and we’ve had them ever since,” Dr. Muni said.

Dr. Muni doesn’t diminish the work he’s done fighting COVID-19, where he opened the vaccination clinic at UH Geauga Medical Center. But, for Dr. Muni, the Browns provide a diversion.

“It’s is definitely a release,” said Dr. Muni. It was a busy year for Dr. Muni the doctor and a good year for Dr. Muni the Browns fan, watching the team make the playoffs for the first time since 2002. Plus, the NFL came to town.

“Being a football fan, the Draft is a big deal,” Muni said. “They make a big production out of it. And when we found out it was coming to Cleveland, I wanted to go.”

The NFL and FedEx rewarded the Browns fan with backstage passes for his work during the pandemic.

“We had a Zoom meeting and I was expecting a news interviewer and it turned out to be Jarvis Landry!” said Muni. “It was amazing. He was a super personable guy.”

Dr. Muni said he’s not as crazy in the Dawg Pound as he was in his 20s, but the Browns winning is high on his priority list for 2021.

“For COVID to go away is number one but I think right behind that would be the Browns,” said Muni. “Nothing could match a Browns Super Bowl win. It’s a Browns town.”

