Man robs First National Bank in Mentor

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Mentor Police are urging the community to come forward and identify the man accused of robbing First National Bank at 7323 Center Street on Sept. 10.

Police were called to the bank at 1:16 p.m. after the suspect passed a note to the teller demanding money, according to the report.

No weapon was seen, police confirmed.

The suspect then walked out of the bank with an undisclosed amount of money and headed east on Nowlen Street, police said.

Police said none of the bank employees were injured.

The suspect was described by police as a 20 to 30-year-old man with short dark hair who was wearing a dark shirt with the number 23 on the front, blue jeans, a black Ohio State baseball cap, and a blue surgical mask.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by the City of Mentor:

Call the Mentor Police Department at 440-255-1234 if you recognize the suspect or have any other information on this robbery.

