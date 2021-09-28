2 Strong 4 Bullies
Advertisement

Cleveland’s Detroit-Shoreway residents fight for 109-year-old Lake Avenue Bridge repairs

By Harry Boomer
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The gateway to the Detroit Shoreway community, The Lake Avenue Bridge, is falling apart bit by bit.

Residents are concerned that its owner, Norfolk Southern Railroads, seems unconcerned about the danger it poses and the eyesore that it is.

The 100 plus year old bridge is more than an eyesore, residents say it's dangerous too
The 100 plus year old bridge is more than an eyesore, residents say it's dangerous too(Lake Avenue, near Clifton Road)

Back in June of 2021, concerned citizens called 19 News to voice their opinions about safety issues.

They said pieces of concrete fall on a regular basis and the steel is rusting.

They don’t want to walk on the sidewalk under it or drive their cars under it either.

Sarah Bals is also concerned for her safety and her two dogs, Sunny and Lacy.

“What we face is the oil that drips down from the train tracks. When we do walk under we don’t walk on the sidewalk because the dog’s paws will get all dirty and oily. Oh, yea, there’s debris so, the sooner it gets fixed the better.”

Norfork Southern said the bridge is structurally sound even if it looks bad.

Lake Avenue Bridge in Detroit Shoreway neighborhood
Lake Avenue Bridge in Detroit Shoreway neighborhood(Lake Avenue near Clifton Road)

