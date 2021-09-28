2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Lorain County residents can pick up free COVID-19 test kits

Covid-19 test kit
Covid-19 test kit
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - People who work or live in Lorain County are able to pick up free COVID-19 test kits at 15 different locations.

● Avon Branch, 37485 Harvest Dr. in Avon, 440-934-4743

● Columbia Branch, 13824 West River Rd. North in Columbia Station, 440-236-8751

● Domonkas Branch, 4125 East Lake Rd. in Sheffield Lake, 440-949-7410

● El Centro de Servicios Sociales, Inc., 2800 Pearl Ave. in Lorain, 440-277-8235

● Elyria Branch Central after 10/4/21, 211 Second St. in Elyria, 440-323-5747

● Grafton-Midview Branch, 983 Main St. in Grafton, 440-926-3317

● Herrick Memorial Library, 101 Willard Memorial Square in Wellington, 440-647-2120

● Keystone-LaGrange Branch after 10/4/21, 133 E. Commerce Dr. in LaGrange, 440-322-0119

● Lorain County Urban League, 200 Middle Ave. Suite 200 in Elyria, 440-323-3364

● Lorain Main Library, 351 West Sixth St. in Lorain, 440-244-1192

● North Ridgeville Branch, 35700 Bainbridge Rd. in North Ridgeville, 440-327-8326

● Oberlin Public Library, 65 South Main St. in Oberlin, 440-775-4790

● South Lorain Branch, 2121 Homewood Dr. in Lorain, 440-277-5672

● South Elyria Branch after 10/4/21, 340 15th St. in Elyria, 440-323-7519

● West River Branch after 10/4/21, 1194 West River Rd. North in Elyria, 440-324-2270

“Antigen test kits are best used as screening tools,” says Dave Covell, MPH, RS, Health Commissioner at LCPH. “It is recommended that you ask a healthcare provider for a confirmatory PCR test if you get a positive home test kit result.”

In order to use these tests, you must have mild symptoms, have access to the internet and have a smartphone or tablet with a camera or a computer with a webcam.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide

Latest News

Nearly 27% of recent COVID-19 cases were children. CDC data shows an average of 258 kids under...
More states put mandates in place as Pfizer prepares shot for younger kids
19 Investigates discovered the majority of school districts in Northeast Ohio are not tracking...
Majority of public school districts in Northeast Ohio are not tracking staff vaccine status
A healthcare worker walks through the main campus of Summa Health in Akron
Akron-based Summa Health to reduce hospital beds by 20% due to staffing shortage
Ohio reports single-day increase of 3,681 new COVID-19 cases