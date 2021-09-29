A local non-profit group is trying to make housing affordable in the Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Bridget Kent-Marquez is the Housing director for a local non-profit group and is trying make sure houses are safe and affordable for everyone.

The group is working with Cleveland Housing Network and they are finished with building 60 lease-purchase houses, which means they offer the opportunity to purchase a home after 15 years.

“I’m raising my kids in this community & I’m proud to be a part of an organization to make sure that those values are here for the long term,” she said.

Josh Jones Forbes is the Marketing Director.

He told 19 News they also manage 15 mixed income apartment buildings for mostly those that make low to moderate income.

“I believe that being a part of a community means being willing to work to make that community better I also appreciated that this community welcomed me & I want to provide that same welcoming to others,” he said.

Tom Ray & Tara Teschke are new homeowners in this neighborhood and love their experience here so far.

Owning their own home has always been their dream.

“It’s been wonderful the location is pretty perfect one of the things that’s great about it is that privilege of having access to the beach, Edgewater park, Gordon square area is beautiful,” Ray added.

