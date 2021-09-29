2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man expected in Elyria court for allegedly killing his own father

Victim Lamar Hudson Sr.
Victim Lamar Hudson Sr.(Source: Elyria mayor/Facebook)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of killing his own father, a 41-year-old U.S. Army sergeant veteran, is expected to make his first appearance in court on Wednesday morning.

Investigators say 22-year-old Lamar Hudson Jr., of Lorain, fatally shot his father, Lamar Hudson Sr. late Monday night in Elyria on Gulf Road.

According to Elyria police, officers responded to Gulf Road at around 11 p.m. on Monday and found the 41-year-old victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside a car that was stopped in the roadway.

Hudson Sr. was pronounced dead at the scene.

Elyria Mayor Frank Whitfield said Hudson Sr. was a sergeant for the U.S. Army.

On Tuesday afternoon, Elyria police announced that arrest of Hudson Jr. He was taken into custody and booked at the Lorain County Jail.

Frank Q. Jackson
(Source: WOIO)
