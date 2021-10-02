These Northeast Ohio police departments are showing their support for breast cancer survivors. Here’s how

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several Northeast Ohio police departments are showing their support for breast cancer survivors all October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Officers for Bay Village and Rocky River police departments are wearing pink badges.

Akron police officers will wear pink patches.

The patches are available for purchase with proceeds going to local breast cancer research and support services.

They are also selling pins; the cost is $10 while supplies last.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is donating money from t-shirt sales to the the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

