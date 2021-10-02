2 Strong 4 Bullies
Advertisement

These Northeast Ohio police departments are showing their support for breast cancer survivors. Here’s how

Akron Police Department officers are wearing pink patches throughout Oct. to raise awareness for breast cancer research.((Source: Akron Police Department))
By Avery Williams
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several Northeast Ohio police departments are showing their support for breast cancer survivors all October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Officers for Bay Village and Rocky River police departments are wearing pink badges.

Akron police officers will wear pink patches.

The patches are available for purchase with proceeds going to local breast cancer research and support services.

They are also selling pins; the cost is $10 while supplies last.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is donating money from t-shirt sales to the the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

