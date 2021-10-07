Mayoral candidates face off in debate

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Justin Bibb and Kevin Kelley face off in a mayoral debate on Thursday as both men vie to become the next mayor of Cleveland.

The debate, held at the Shiloh Baptist Church, the discussion will be held in person with questions coming virtually. Both men will get the chance to answer questions from the Greater Cleveland Congregations that have been predetermined through door knocks done by the GCC.

Justin Bibb won the mayoral primary in September with about 27% of the vote, while Kelley came in second with around 19%. The top two in the primary advance to the general election.

Mayor Frank Jackson announced in May of 2021 that he would not be running for a fifth term after serving for 16 years in the city. Jackson was the longest-serving mayor, having taken office in 2005.

