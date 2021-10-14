2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Fight against metastatic breast cancer showcased by Terminal Tower, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Fight against metastatic breast cancer showcased by Terminal Tower, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Fight against metastatic breast cancer showcased by Terminal Tower, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame(Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Downtown Cleveland is glowing green, teal and pink to shine a light on the fight against metastatic breast cancer.

Terminal Tower and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame lit up Wednesday night for Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day.

It’s thanks to a global campaign called #LightUpMBC, according to a news release.

More than 225 landmarks participated to raise awareness and encourage research funding for metastatic breast cancer.

A virtual benefit took place Wednesday night to raise funds for metastatic breast cancer research. Watch in the video player below.

Click here to make a donation to #LightUpMBC.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story

Latest News

The Shaker Heights Board of Education has approved a vaccine mandate for teachers and staff.
Shaker Heights Board of Education approves COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees
Face coverings
Notices being sent to Cuyahoga County residents who are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine booster
A bill prohibiting Ohio’s public schools from requiring students and employees to get any...
Ohio law blocking public schools from requiring vaccines takes effect
Health care worker pushing hospital bed
Ohio reports single-day increase of 4,456 new COVID-19 cases, additional 202 hospitalizations