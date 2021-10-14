Fight against metastatic breast cancer showcased by Terminal Tower, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Downtown Cleveland is glowing green, teal and pink to shine a light on the fight against metastatic breast cancer.

Terminal Tower and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame lit up Wednesday night for Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day.

Oct. 13th is Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day. Landmarks will be lit in TEAL-GREEN-PINK tonight to support MBC research funding. Head to @LightUpMBC to watch #LightUpMBC LIVE tonight at 8:30 p.m. EST pic.twitter.com/KxmZVHRmTy — Terminal Tower CLE (@TowerLightsCLE) October 13, 2021

It’s thanks to a global campaign called #LightUpMBC, according to a news release.

More than 225 landmarks participated to raise awareness and encourage research funding for metastatic breast cancer.

Every year, more than 600,000 people around the world die from breast cancer. When you die from breast cancer, you die from metastatic breast cancer. Tune into #LightUpMBC Live on Oct 13th and join the fight at the link in bio. 💙💚💖 pic.twitter.com/hMIJJp3HiL — LightUpMBC (@LightUpMBC) September 4, 2021

A virtual benefit took place Wednesday night to raise funds for metastatic breast cancer research. Watch in the video player below.

Click here to make a donation to #LightUpMBC.

