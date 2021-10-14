Fight against metastatic breast cancer showcased by Terminal Tower, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Downtown Cleveland is glowing green, teal and pink to shine a light on the fight against metastatic breast cancer.
Terminal Tower and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame lit up Wednesday night for Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day.
It’s thanks to a global campaign called #LightUpMBC, according to a news release.
More than 225 landmarks participated to raise awareness and encourage research funding for metastatic breast cancer.
A virtual benefit took place Wednesday night to raise funds for metastatic breast cancer research. Watch in the video player below.
Click here to make a donation to #LightUpMBC.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.