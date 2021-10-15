Medical examiner identifies 65-year-old Shaker Heights bicyclist who was killed in crash involving car

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man who was hit and killed while riding his bicycle in Shaker Heights.

According to investigators, Floyd Patterson was taken to University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center on Thursday morning for injuries he sustained during the crash with a car near the intersection of South Park and Shaker Boulevard.

The 65-year-old Shaker Heights man died at the hospital, the medical examiner said.

Police detoured traffic around the deadly crash scene beginning around 7 a.m. on Thursday, but the roadway reopened hours later by 10 a.m.

The circumstances leading up to the crash involving the bicyclist and and car are still under investigation.

