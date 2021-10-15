‘Opportunity Corridor’ approaching completion

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Opportunity Corridor Section 3 is the last section of the Opportunity Corridor project, nearing its completion date of fall 2021.

The Corridor Project is constructing a new roadway from I-490/East 55th Street to East 93rd Street. Construction began fall of 2018 and had an initial estimated cost of $150,860,000. Section’s One and Two were completed in 2017/2018 respectively.

The main idea of the project is to build a boulevard that will run from East 55th Street at Interstate 490 to East 105th Street in University Circle. In total, the Corridor covers nearly 1,000 acres on Cleveland’s southeast side.

