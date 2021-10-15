2 Strong 4 Bullies
‘Opportunity Corridor’ approaching completion

Section 3 is the final section, set to finish Fall of 2021.
Opportunity Corridor Project
Opportunity Corridor Project(Source: ODOT)
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Opportunity Corridor Section 3 is the last section of the Opportunity Corridor project, nearing its completion date of fall 2021.

The Corridor Project is constructing a new roadway from I-490/East 55th Street to East 93rd Street. Construction began fall of 2018 and had an initial estimated cost of $150,860,000. Section’s One and Two were completed in 2017/2018 respectively.

The main idea of the project is to build a boulevard that will run from East 55th Street at Interstate 490 to East 105th Street in University Circle. In total, the Corridor covers nearly 1,000 acres on Cleveland’s southeast side.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

