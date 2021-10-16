Cleveland police ask for help solving cold case of missing man

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Benton Zastawnik went missing in Dec. of 2018 from Plymouth Road in Cleveland.

Nearly three years after he disappeared, Cleveland police are renewing a call for tips in the cold case.

Zastawnik is currently 61 years old, according to a Facebook post from the Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee.

The post said he was reported missing by his wife, who told police he left their home without his coat, wallet, keys, phone or seizure medication.

Zastawnik is described by police as 6′ tall and 185 pounds.

Contact Cleveland Police Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 if you see Benton Zastawnik or know his location.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.