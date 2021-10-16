2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland police ask for help solving cold case of missing man

Benton Zastawnik
Benton Zastawnik(Source: Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
By Avery Williams
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Benton Zastawnik went missing in Dec. of 2018 from Plymouth Road in Cleveland.

Nearly three years after he disappeared, Cleveland police are renewing a call for tips in the cold case.

Zastawnik is currently 61 years old, according to a Facebook post from the Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee.

The post said he was reported missing by his wife, who told police he left their home without his coat, wallet, keys, phone or seizure medication.

Zastawnik is described by police as 6′ tall and 185 pounds.

Contact Cleveland Police Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 if you see Benton Zastawnik or know his location.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story

Latest News

Clear full kennels at City Dogs Cleveland with $21 adoptions this ‘Barktober’
Clear full kennels at City Dogs Cleveland with $21 adoptions this ‘Barktober’
Fifth-Third Bank to invest $20 million into Cleveland’s Buckeye neighborhood.
Fifth-Third Bank to invest $20 million into Cleveland’s Buckeye neighborhood
A dismal turnout led to a job fair in Cleveland ending early Thursday.
Dismal turnout leads job fair in Cleveland to end early
Rainforest's haunted car wash
Haunted Halloween car wash opens in Avon on Friday