Issue on tracks near Cleveland’s West Blvd-Cudell Station causes delays for RTA Red Line trains
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A train issue caused delays for some Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority riders on Thursday afternoon.
According to the RTA, buses were being used in place of Red Line train service due to what was being called “mechanical issues,” but single-track operation was eventually implemented instead.
The exact nature of the issue, which was first reported around 2:30 p.m., is not known at this time.
19 News has requested additional information from the RTA.
