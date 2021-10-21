2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Issue on tracks near Cleveland’s West Blvd-Cudell Station causes delays for RTA Red Line trains

FILE (Source: WOIO)
FILE (Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A train issue caused delays for some Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority riders on Thursday afternoon.

According to the RTA, buses were being used in place of Red Line train service due to what was being called “mechanical issues,” but single-track operation was eventually implemented instead.

The exact nature of the issue, which was first reported around 2:30 p.m., is not known at this time.

19 News has requested additional information from the RTA.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story
Surveillance camera captures the Sept. 19 murder of Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of...
New video shows ambush murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson (exclusive)

Latest News

National School Bus Safety Week
Ohio troopers remind reckless drivers about National School Bus Safety Week
Ohio State Highway Patrol
Akron woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Brimfield Township
Commuter Cast
ALERT DAY: Afternoon commuters may face severe storms, heavy rains
I-90 East at West Boulevard
2 West Side crashes cause miles of stop-and-go traffic on I-90