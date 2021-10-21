Issue on tracks near Cleveland’s West Blvd-Cudell Station causes delays for RTA Red Line trains

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A train issue caused delays for some Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority riders on Thursday afternoon.

According to the RTA, buses were being used in place of Red Line train service due to what was being called “mechanical issues,” but single-track operation was eventually implemented instead.

UPDATE 2: 66R buses canceled. Emergency single track operations have been implemented between W.74th and W.117th. https://t.co/sf6DF7x5lp — Greater Cleveland RTA (@GCRTA) October 21, 2021

The exact nature of the issue, which was first reported around 2:30 p.m., is not known at this time.

19 News has requested additional information from the RTA.

