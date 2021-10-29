Downtown Cleveland “Recovery Report” shows a bounce back following COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A recent report from the Downtown Cleveland Alliance shows how fast some areas of the city are coming back following numerous COVID-19 shutdowns.

In their “Recovery Report”, the data shows that people are flocking back to Downtown Cleveland in numbers that have not been seen since the pandemic began. Of note:

99.2% increase in foot traffic

17% increase in transit riders

90% of Downtown employers returned to office

5.8% drop in unemployment

Cleveland Hopkins Airport already surpassed 2020 passenger total

23% increase in hotel occupancy

Net gain of 9 new businesses

The Downtown Cleveland Alliance said this is due to multiple reasons.

“As COVID-19 cases dropped and vaccinations became available early in the summer, the loosening of public health restrictions gave way to the resumption of public gatherings and in-person interaction. Downtown hosted major events including the 2021 NFL Draft and the inaugural MetroHealth Cleveland Juneteenth Freedom Fest, Playhouse Square reopened to live audiences, and sports fans and concertgoers returned to FirstEnergy Stadium, Progressive Field, and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. In late August, Cleveland State University resumed in-person classes, bringing over 17,000 students back into the urban core.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.