Downtown Cleveland “Recovery Report” shows a bounce back following COVID-19

The report comes from the Downtown Cleveland Alliance
City of Cleveland skyline and Lorain-Carnegie Bridge
City of Cleveland skyline and Lorain-Carnegie Bridge
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A recent report from the Downtown Cleveland Alliance shows how fast some areas of the city are coming back following numerous COVID-19 shutdowns.

In their “Recovery Report”, the data shows that people are flocking back to Downtown Cleveland in numbers that have not been seen since the pandemic began. Of note:

  • 99.2% increase in foot traffic
  • 17% increase in transit riders
  • 90% of Downtown employers returned to office
  • 5.8% drop in unemployment
  • Cleveland Hopkins Airport already surpassed 2020 passenger total
  • 23% increase in hotel occupancy
  • Net gain of 9 new businesses

The Downtown Cleveland Alliance said this is due to multiple reasons.

“As COVID-19 cases dropped and vaccinations became available early in the summer, the loosening of public health restrictions gave way to the resumption of public gatherings and in-person interaction. Downtown hosted major events including the 2021 NFL Draft and the inaugural MetroHealth Cleveland Juneteenth Freedom Fest, Playhouse Square reopened to live audiences, and sports fans and concertgoers returned to FirstEnergy Stadium, Progressive Field, and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. In late August, Cleveland State University resumed in-person classes, bringing over 17,000 students back into the urban core.”

