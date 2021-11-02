Historic Hough neighborhood sees resurgence despite rough past

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The historic Hough community is seeing a resurgence of interest despite its rough past.

The image of the neighborhood where the infamous Hough Uprising took place in the late 60s is changing and investment is finally coming back to a community that has been on a slow but steady growth curve.

Big well-kept houses adorn some of its streets as do some old homes in need of being razed.

However, the Cleveland Foundation, The Vineyards of Chateau Hough, a new Cleveland Hough library branch, The Allen Estates, and other planned development along East 66th Street is helping to transform the once-blighted street in Ward 7.

There are still too many empty lots, but people are taking notice and either moving back into or supporting the neighborhood of their youth.

Ward 7 Councilman Basheer Jones, who recently lost his bid for mayor of Cleveland, said this about Hough, “When my family was homeless, when we left the shelter, they moved us into transitional housing, which is right on 66 and Whitney. So, I went from transitional housing to a homeowner on the same block. That’s the American Dream.”

Jones also said, “I mean, you’ve got the Cleveland Foundation building its new headquarters in Ward 7. Right along East 66th Street you have a bring new library being built, and something really special going on where the only Black woman developer is building the Allen Estates right here in Ward 7. You have five brand new parks, a recreation center receiving $15 million of investing. Close to 300 structures that have been knocked down that could have been potentially cemeteries. These past four years, we’ve been working really really hard.”

