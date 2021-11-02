2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Historic Hough neighborhood sees resurgence despite rough past

By Harry Boomer
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The historic Hough community is seeing a resurgence of interest despite its rough past.

The image of the neighborhood where the infamous Hough Uprising took place in the late 60s is changing and investment is finally coming back to a community that has been on a slow but steady growth curve.

Big well-kept houses adorn some of its streets as do some old homes in need of being razed.

However, the Cleveland Foundation, The Vineyards of Chateau Hough, a new Cleveland Hough library branch, The Allen Estates, and other planned development along East 66th Street is helping to transform the once-blighted street in Ward 7.

There are still too many empty lots, but people are taking notice and either moving back into or supporting the neighborhood of their youth.

Ward 7 Councilman Basheer Jones, who recently lost his bid for mayor of Cleveland, said this about Hough, “When my family was homeless, when we left the shelter, they moved us into transitional housing, which is right on 66 and Whitney. So, I went from transitional housing to a homeowner on the same block. That’s the American Dream.”

Jones also said, “I mean, you’ve got the Cleveland Foundation building its new headquarters in Ward 7. Right along East 66th Street you have a bring new library being built, and something really special going on where the only Black woman developer is building the Allen Estates right here in Ward 7. You have five brand new parks, a recreation center receiving $15 million of investing. Close to 300 structures that have been knocked down that could have been potentially cemeteries. These past four years, we’ve been working really really hard.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story

Latest News

Eugene Dungy (Source: Maple Heights police)
Missing Maple Heights man with dementia located
FILE
North Ridgeville police jokingly warn those who set up their Christmas decorations too early
Cleveland Browns fans tailgating in the Muni Lot
Rivalry week: Browns play Steelers, die-hard fans shows up
Brunswick police closed Center Road for a short period Saturday due to a gas leak.
Brunswick police re-open road closed after gas leak