Building a Better Cleveland, in Hough Neighborhood’s Ward 7

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland has suffered decades of disinvestment, especially on the city’s east side.

The city has the dubious distinction of being the poorest big city in America.

But there are signs that things are turning around because of re-investment.

For example, The Cleveland Foundation is building its new headquarters in Ward 7 between Euclid and Chester Avenues at the cost of $ 27-million.

India Pierce Lee, the Senior VP of Programs, said the foundation is continuing its 100-year tradition of investment in communities.

Its headquarters, she said, is meant to help revitalize the area by creating and retaining jobs and holding onto the people who live there now with hopes of attracting others.

Other institutions in the Hough community are St. Agnes Our Lady of Fatima Church, which just added a Legacy Hall to the sanctuary.

Next door to it is the Fatima Family Center headed by LaJean Ray, who has lived and worked in Hough for over three decades.

India Pierce Lee, Father Bob Marva, and LaJean Ray added these comments, respectively,

“This investment really speaks to over a hundred years of the Cleveland Foundation as a community foundation.”

“Hough has a great, rich history in the city, and if we’re talking about gospel values and gospel living, this is the place to practice it.”

“I’ve worked in this neighborhood 35 years at the Fatima Family Center, and I’m excited to see the progress that’s going on all around us.”

The Cleveland Foundation’s 27-million dollar headquarters is scheduled to be completed by the Fall of 2022.

The now under construction Hough Library, across the street from the Fatima Family Center, will be the country’s first 24-hour library. It should be completed in 2022 as well.

