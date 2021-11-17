Owner of Mama Santa’s Restaurante in Little Italy dies at 89

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nancy “Nunziata” Scaffidi, the owner of Mama Santa’s Restaurante, died at 89 with a legacy of loving her family, friends, and food in Cleveland’s Little Italy that will live on.

Her obituary from DiCicco and Sons said the devoted grandmother of nine and great grandmother of eight passed on Nov. 13, 2021.

She was born on June 2, 1932, in Gioiosa Marea, Sicily, and immigrated to the United States in 1952 and settled in Akron.

Scaffidi began her life in America by working in a factory before becoming a licensed beautician, her obituary said.

Within the next decade, she moved to Cleveland’s Little Italy and opened Mama Santa’s with her husband, Guido on July 25, 1961, according to her obituary.

“Nancy had a passion for her family, friends and baking her famous plain cookies. She often played bocci ball in a league,” her obituary described. “She enjoyed traveling and returned to Italy for many visits along with Canada and Mexico.

Her obituary said her family will receive friends at the DiCicco and Sons Funeral Home at 5975 Mayfield Road in Mayfield Heights from 3-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 17.

The mass of Christian burial will take place at Holy Rosary Church at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 18 before her entombment at Knollwood Cemetery, her obituary listed.

