Turkey giveaway this Saturday at Shops at GlenVillage in Cleveland

Several companies and organizations are partnering to help make sure no one is left behind, including the Shops at GlenVillage.(Source: WOIO)
By Damon Maloney
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The cost of buying a turkey is up about 20% in 2021 compared to last year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Several companies and organizations are partnering to help make sure no one is left behind, including the Shops at GlenVillage.

The businesses will hand out 500 turkeys Saturday at 1400 E. 105th St. in Cleveland.

The giveaway goes from 9 a.m. to noon and is on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last.

The event is being sponsored by Black Box Fix, CLE Consulting Firm, Cleveland City Council, Ubiquitous Design Ltd., Northern Haserot, Famicos Foundation, The Table Solutions, Ohio Developmental Supports, Ginn Foundation and Sherman Boseman Legal Group.

