Hough residents share thoughts on neighborhood housing, fears over gentrification

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Shelli Brooks, Anita Worley, and Jacqueline Rogers-Overby have each lived in the Hough neighborhood for over 40 years and have seen its housing development grow.

“There’s been plenty of changes,” Rogers-Overby said.

As the Hough neighborhood continues to evolve, 19 News interviewed all three women Wednesday to share their thoughts.

Worley is glad that, thanks to the development, Hough now has all sorts of living options.

“We know that as residents, if we want that smaller home or that larger home, we have that opportunity,” she said.

While the three residents approve of the growth, they are also concerned over gentrification. The neighbors want to make sure their current community is the one that benefits from development.

“You don’t want people who have invested in the community...and be forced out,” Worley said.

The women worry that, as the neighborhood grows, those that remain may not be the ones that have lived here for decades.

Rogers-Overly says she’s worried the changes will lead to consequences: “Right now they’re talking about this new development coming our way, but in about 5 to 10 years, it’s going to be here.”

Brooks suggests that the city should focus less on places to rent and more on places to own. “Homeownership leads to better neighbors and a better neighborhood,” she said.

Whatever direction Hough takes, all three women wish to be a part of it—to them, Hough is special when everyone remains and works together.

“We are a neighborhood that is embracing itself and loving itself,” Brooks said. “We are not stagnant.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.