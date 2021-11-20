Northeast Ohio weather: Clouds today, rain Sunday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mainly gray skies will be the rule today as temperatures top out in the mid to upper 40s.

Tonight holds the risk of rain by daybreak as lows bottom out in the mid to upper 30s.

Rain will dominate Sunday’s weather as highs again peak only in the mid to upper 40s.

Rain changes to snow Sunday night as lows plummet into the upper 20s.

Monday is an ALERT DAY for evening, lake effect snow and winds that gust up to 50mph as highs recover only into the mid 30s.

Tuesday is also an ALERT DAY for lake effect snow and brisk winds along with highs only in the mid to upper 30s.

