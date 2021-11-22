2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 drivers injured in wrong way crash in Lake County

By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver travelling the wrong-way on I-90 Monday morning hit another car head-on, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers.

The accident happened around 7:14 a.m. on I-90 W in Concord Township.

Troopers said the driver of a Toyota Rav4 had been traveling in the eastbound lanes, when it went off the left side of the road, crossed the median and started traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes.

The Rav4 hit the driver of a Honda HR-V traveling westbound.

EMS transported the driver of the Rav4 to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Honda was treated on the scene.

Their names have not been released.

The crash remains under investigation; however, troopers said neither impairment nor distracted driving appear to be contributing circumstances.

