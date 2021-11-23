2 Strong 4 Bullies
Truck strikes, kills pedestrian crossing street in Lakewood

By Brian Duffy
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - The investigation continues into a fatal crash that killed a pedestrian while she was walking across the street in Lakewood Monday afternoon.

The woman was crossing West 117th Street when a large truck headed east on Clifton made a right-hand turn onto West 117th Street south and hit her before she could safely make her way across, surveillance video shows.

Multiple people witnessed the accident and called 911 for help and tried to help the victim.

The driver of the truck remained on the scene until police arrived.

Lakewood police say that so far there have been no arrests and no charges filed but that could change pending the conclusion of the investigation.

People who live in the neighborhood and walk the intersection said it is dangerous simply because it is so busy.

“Sometimes people do not obey the lights,” said Terrell, who did not give his last name and lives near the intersection. “Some people are just trying to rush through the intersection to make sure they beat other cars or try to make sure they make the light.”

The victim had not yet been identified as of Tuesday night.

