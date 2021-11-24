4th graders from Portage County collect clothing items for homeless shelter

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - 4th graders and best friends Aiden Burns and Kyle Crisman are collecting winter clothing items for the homeless this year.

Three years ago Aiden collected 3,000 pairs of socks and donated them to a homeless shelter in Akron.

Aiden is excited that his best friend will be joining him this year in his goal.

The boys would like to exceed the amount they collected last time.

If you would like to help them with their endeavor and reach their goal to help the homeless, below are drop-off locations and a ship to address to send donation items.

They are collecting socks, hats, gloves, and new or gently used coats.

4th grader donate to homeless shelter (WOIO)

