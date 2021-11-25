2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bars, restaurants see massive Thanksgiving Eve crowds as COVID cases rise

Many flock to bars and restaurants on Thanksgiving Eve as they return home for the holidays.
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 11:05 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a COVID-19 hampered Thanksgiving last year, Around the Corner in Lakewood was ready to welcome the crowds back for Thanksgiving Eve.

“With COVID we weren’t able to open up at full capacity,” Manager, Kyleigh Horbath said, “People weren’t really going out and we’re just excited, fully staffed, and ready to go.”

Around the Corner is ready for hundreds to walk through their doors. It has meant a lot of planning, and a full staff.

“We are expecting this room to be completely packed, as well as all the other rooms we have,” Horbath said, “All of our bartenders can handle it, we have four bars open and a beer tub so we’re ready for everybody.”

This Thanksgiving Eve, a day that normally sees a lot of bar and restaurant traffic, is coming at a time when Ohio’s COVID-19 rates are increasing.

It’s why the Ohio Department of Health is urging anyone who is sick to stay home and to consider wearing a mask while in a crowd.

“This holiday, I would ask that you are thinking about where you’re going and what you are doing,” Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Director of ODH said, “Are you going into a crowded environment, are you going into a high-risk environment? You may want to wear a mask in that environment.”

Dr. Vanderhoff said he is especially concerned as the holiday season typically sees high infection rates of various viruses.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

