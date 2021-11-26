2 Strong 4 Bullies
Sure bet: JACK Casino kicks off holiday season with pop up bar

Sleigh open for four week in former VIP Lounge
By Vic Gideon
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 1:08 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Thanksgiving is in the books and the odds are good the holidays have begun. To celebrate this holiday season, JACK Casino has opened Sleigh, a holiday-themed pop up bar on the casino’s third floor.

“We’re really excited to have this to be able to offer this to Clevelanders this holiday,” said Aleksandra Breault at JACK Casino in downtown Cleveland.

JACK is located in the historic Higbee’s building, used in the movie “A Christmas Story.”

“We always find it a very special time of the year during the holiday season here and we’re always trying to find ways to bring the holidays to life within this building,” said Breault.

Sleigh occupies the former VIP Lounge, now adorned with mistletoe, gingerbread houses, a life-size sleigh, and ten specialties drinks at $10 each, all exclusive to the third floor bar.

“The Warm and Fuzzy, which is made up with Bailey’s, coffee, and Frangelico topped with a little nutmeg and a ginger bread cookie,” explained Breault.

“We also have the Milk & Cookies, so an adult version for you to enjoy, which is Bailey’s, coffee, RumChata, Creme de Cocoa and a little bit or brown sugar and then of course we have a sugar cookie topping it so you can enjoy your cookie with your milk.”

If you order any of the Naughty Elf drinks, you get to keep the glass, either naughty or nice.

“We just really want it to be a festival experience.”

The bar opens at 6:00 Saturday at remains open Thursday through Saturday from 6:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. for the next four weeks, until December 18.

