Jane Doe wearing ‘disco style’ dress found in Erie County in 1980 remains unidentified

By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The body of a woman found on a beach near Cedar Point Road in Sandusky on March 30, 1980 remains unidentified.

Investigators determined she was white, between the ages of 20-30 and estimated to be about 5′5″ tall and 120 pounds.

She was wearing a size 12 “disco style” dress.

Erie County Jane Doe was wearing this dress when found in 1980.
Erie County Jane Doe was wearing this dress when found in 1980.((Source: Porchlight Project))

Investigators added she had no scars, jewelry or other identifying items on her.

The Porchlight Project is now working with Bode Technology for new DNA testing and genetic genealogy to try and learn the victim’s identity.

“The Sandusky Police Department is excited to work with the Porchlight Project along with Bode Technology,” said Sandusky Police Lt. Scott Dahlgren. “We hope to be able to bring closure to a woman’s family who have lived far too long without knowing the whereabouts of their loved one. Our agency hopes that we can now bring a sense of closure and comfort to them. This is a great partership and we hope for a positive outcome with identifying Jane Doe.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

