Cleveland’s Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood in rebuilding mode

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood of Cleveland had its heyday and is working to regain it’s glory days again.

Cleveland City Council President-elect Blaine Griffin said the community has lost about 45 percent of it population over the decades.

“This was your Tremont and Ohio City before there was a Tremont or Ohio City,” Griffin said in an interview with 19 News.

He said the combined neighborhoods are still vibrant and efforts are underway to help it regain its former statue.

“It’s still a great community. We still have a lot of great things happening. Something special is happening in this area. We just open a post office today on 130th and Buckeye. We’ve made major investments on Buckeye Road. We’re about to resurface Buckeye,” Griffin said.

Former Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Ron Adrine echoes that sentiment; he said the community he’s called home since 1984 is in a regrowth mode with young families moving into one of the most diverse east side areas of Cleveland.

Judge Adrine telling Boomer about how his community has changed over the years (Shaker Square, Cleveland)

“Shaker Square is the anchor in this community, but it has seen a lot of hard times in recent years,” Judge Adrine said. “Now you see a lot of vacant store fronts, and I can remember when there wasn’t any vacancy over there.”

Judge Adrine remains optimistic about the future of this historic community.

