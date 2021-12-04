2 Cleveland Police officers terminated, sergeant demoted for various violations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Cleveland Police officers were terminated from employment, and one supervisory officer was demoted in rank on Dec. 3, City of Cleveland Director of Public Safety Karrie D. Howard announced.

The city identified the now-former patrol officers as Elaina Ciacchi and Paul Herrin while Kenneth Allen was demoted from sergeant to patrol officer.

Below are the descriptions for the termination and demotion as provided by the city of Cleveland:

Elaina Ciacchi

Now-former patrol officer Elaina Ciacchi, 38, was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs in Medina Municipal Court.

Her termination letter said she lost control of her personal car, drove into a yard, struck a camper and a tree, and caused extensive damage to the property on May 9.

The letter also stated there were over 90 minutes of recordings from Medina Township Police and the Medina County Sheriff’s Office where she was “persistently uncooperative and belligerent” with behavior that “included a multitude of derogatory statement targeted toward Medina law enforcement and corrections personnel.”

After the adjudication of the criminal case, an administrative review was conducted.

She was subsequently administratively charged with various violations of the Manual of Rules and Regulations.

Ciacchi was terminated from employment with the Cleveland Division of Police effective Dec. 3.

She was hired in 2011 and most recently assigned to the Fifth District.

Click here to view Ciacchi’s termination letter.

Paul Herrin

Now-former patrol officer Paul Herrin, 27, was involved in a motor vehicle crash while intoxicated on Feb. 4 and charged with driving or physical control while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, stopping after accident upon streets, and failure to control in Cleveland Municipal Court.

His termination letter stated he “used profane language and were discourteous in your speech and actions” during his contact with law enforcement officers from the division and the Ohio State Highway Patrol regarding the incident.

After the adjudication of the criminal case, an administrative review was conducted.

He was subsequently administratively charged with various violations of the Manual of Rules and Regulations.

Herrin was terminated from employment with the Cleveland Division of Police effective Dec. 3.

He was hired in 2015 and most recently assigned to the Third District.

Click here to view Herrin’s termination letter.

Kenneth Allen

Now-former sergeant Kenneth Allen, 49, was demoted in rank to patrol officer after being administratively charged with various violations of the General Police Orders and various violations of the Manual of Rules and Regulations.

His disciplinary letter stated on April 30, 2019, he failed to activate his Wearable Camera System while responding to a call for service, conducted a search outside of the lunge area of an arrested person, conducted a search of a purse belonging to a female who was not under arrest, found three crack pipes and a stolen identification card and failed to bring two out of the three crack pipes into evidence.

The letter also said that on that same date, he interrogated civilian individuals who were detained in a sustained and coercive manner without first advising them of their Miranda Warnings and “failed to set a proper example for your subordinates and the public we serve.”

According to the disciplinary letter, on Oct. 28, 2020, Allen engaged with a juvenile subject at an EMS wagon and failed to activate his Wearable Camera System, then failed to supervise his subordinates when he removed his WCS from his vest and placed it on a cabinet while an arrested juvenile was interviewed.

The letter continued describing that date’s events with, “The officers under your supervision followed your example without any guidance from you, all while you were out of uniform and when you did not: have your outer body armor on your person, have your Cleveland Police badge worn on the left breast side of your outermost garment and have your badge numerals above the right breast while dealing with a combative and non-compliant male in the rear of an EMS wagon.”

Allen was demoted effective Dec. 3.

He was hired in 2001 and most recently assigned to the Fourth District.

Click here to view Allen’s disciplinary letter.

