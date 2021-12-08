2 Strong 4 Bullies
Grand jury indicts Lakewood Madison Park shooting suspect on additional charges

Emmanuel Cedeno (Source: Lakewood police)
Emmanuel Cedeno (Source: Lakewood police)(WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19-year-old man accused of shooting another teenager at Lakewood’s Madison Park in April has been indicted on additional charges by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury.

Emmanuel Cedeno is now facing charges of felonious assault, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property and attempted murder.

The 18-year-old male shooting victim survived the April 13 shooting.

Cedeno will be arraigned on Dec. 22.

