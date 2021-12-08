Grand jury indicts Lakewood Madison Park shooting suspect on additional charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19-year-old man accused of shooting another teenager at Lakewood’s Madison Park in April has been indicted on additional charges by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury.

Emmanuel Cedeno is now facing charges of felonious assault, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property and attempted murder.

The 18-year-old male shooting victim survived the April 13 shooting.

Cedeno will be arraigned on Dec. 22.

