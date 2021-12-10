Cleveland Metroparks Zoo now home to baby monkey
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomed a new resident last month: a newborn white-faced saki monkey.
The adorable baby is just over 1-month-old with a Nov. 4 birthday.
According to a zoo Facebook post, this is the second successful birth for mom, Lopez, and dad, Luis.
Take a look at baby and mom in the gallery below.
You can visit the monkey family in-person at the Primate, Cat & Aquatics Building.
