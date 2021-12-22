Lakewood’s Madison Park shooting suspect pleads not guilty to additional charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19-year-old man accused of shooting another teenager at Lakewood’s Madison Park in April pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Wednesday morning.

Emmanuel Cedeno was recently indicted on additional charges by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury.

Cedeno is now facing charges of felonious assault, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property and attempted murder.

The 18-year-old male shooting victim survived the April 13 shooting.

Cedeno is being held on a $250,000 bond and will be back in court on Jan. 10, 2022.

